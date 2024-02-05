Oba Femi Defends North American Title In Dragon Lee Rematch At WWE NXT Vengeance Day

Dragon Lee didn't go down without a fight at "WWE NXT" Vengeance Day, but Oba Femi retained the North American Championship that he won from the luchador at the beginning of 2024 when he cashed in his opportunity earned by winning the Breakout Tournament. Femi took the championship off Lee in just his fifth match on the brand.

As the bell rang, Lee almost immediately got Femi outside of the ring and sent him toward the announce desk. Femi quickly battled back, but Lee regained control. He wrapped himself around Femi in a submission hold in the middle of the ring. Femi was able to fight to the ropes, but with his hands pinned behind his back in the hold, he caused the break by hanging on to the top rope with his teeth. Lee was able to get the much larger Femi off his feet with a flurry of kicks and hit a tornado DDT. Femi was able to kick out, but Lee got him into the corner and hit him with a big dropkick, as well as a sit-down powerbomb.

The men once again fought outside of the ring, with Femi swatting Lee off the apron as well as attempting to send him through the announce desk. Lee countered and threw Femi into a rolling chair at ringside, then got the champion back into the ring. Femi was able to regain control and tossed his challenger into the middle of the ring like a shot put and hit a powerbomb for the win in his first successful defense of the championship.