WWE NXT Live Coverage 7/16 - The Rascalz Take On Gallus, North American Championship Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on July 16, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

After he was unable to successfully challenge for the North American Championship at "NXT" Heatwave, Wes Lee became discouraged and looked to bid a farewell to the "NXT" Universe during last week's edition of "NXT". Just before he officially could, however, Lee's longtime friends and tag team partners Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz surprised him and uplifted his spirits. Later that night, while celebrating their reunion backstage, the trio found themselves face-to-face with Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey, and Wolfgang. Following such events, The Rascalz will be going head-to-head with Gallus in a Six Man Tag Team Match.

Advertisement

Oba Femi will be putting the North American Championship on the line for the first time since successfully retaining it at "NXT" Heatwave as he defends against Chase U's Duke Hudson. Hudson received a title shot after Ridge Holland got him the opportunity last week, and Hudson subsequently found himself face-to-face with Femi in a verbal altercation after his Chase U teammate Thea Hail beat Izzi Dame. Speaking of Dame, she looks to redeem herself from her loss last week as she takes on Tatum Paxley in singles competition. Paxley cost Dame her match against Hail last week when she confronted her and blindsided her with an attack.

A huge Mixed Six Person Tag Team Match is set to be held, as The OC collides with OTM. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeated Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in tag team action last week. Towards the closing moments of the bout, Michin confronted Jaida Parker at ringside only for the two to subsequently find themselves involved in a physical confrontation.

Advertisement

Brooks Jensen has had a drastic shift in attitude and behavior over the course of the past several weeks, and had a conversation with "NXT" General Manager Ava about such last week. After Ava made it clear that Jensen needed to get things in order unless he wanted to be released from his WWE contract, Jensen attacked Je'Von Evans backstage taking him out of the main event in which he was supposed to join forces with Trick Williams to square off with NXT Champion Ethan Page and Shawn Spears. Tonight, Evans has his chance to seek his retribution as he goes one-on-one with Jensen.

Additionally, "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez has something on her mind to share.