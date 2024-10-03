WWE Bad Blood 2024 Match Order Reportedly Revealed

WWE are just days away from offering up their next major Premium Live Event, which comes in the form of Bad Blood on October 5. The show has been highly anticipated since it was announced, with an extra emphasis on celebrating the history of the event, which gave fans the first Hell in a Cell match back in 1997. There have been three Bad Blood pay-per-views in WWE history, and all of them have been headlined by the demonic structure, but will that trend continue in 2024? According to Ibou of WrestlePurists, the match order for Bad Blood has been decided, and it seems that the Hell in a Cell bout between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will open the show rather than be the main event. That headline slot will be reserved for the ongoing Bloodline story, with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes teaming up with Roman Reigns to take on Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa.

The rest of the line-up will see Nia Jax defend her WWE Women's Championship against Bayley in the second match of the night, Damian Priest and Finn Balor going on third, and Liv Morgan's Women's World Championship match with Rhea Ripley getting the semi-main spot.

WWE has reportedly been very happy with their smaller Premium Live Events having a maximum of five matches, as it not only allows the bouts on the card to feel more important, but it also allows them to stack "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" with high-profile showdowns. This explains why GUNTHER's World Heavyweight Championship match with Sami Zayn, as well as Jey Uso's Intercontinental Championship match with Xavier Woods, will take place on the October 7 "Raw" instead.

