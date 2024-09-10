Dave Meltzer Says This Upcoming WWE Title Match Will Be On TV, Not The Bad Blood PLE

WWE are currently gearing up for their next big Premium Live Event, Bad Blood, which takes place on October 5 in Atlanta, Georgia. The card has already begun to take shape, as Rhea Ripley will challenge Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship, Damian Priest will go one-on-one with Finn Balor following Priest's dismissal from The Judgment Day after SummerSlam, and CM Punk will finally look to settle his differences with Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell.

Monday on "WWE Raw," Bron Breakker found out who would be his next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship, as Jey Uso defeated Braun Strowman, Pete Dunne, and Ilja Dragnuov to become the number one contender. However, according to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Breakker vs. Uso won't be taking place at Bad Blood. "That match is not on the pay-per-view, it's going to be a TV match," Meltzer said. "I don't know which week, I don't know if it's next week — well they didn't announce it for next week so maybe the week after, but not on the pay-per-view."

Meltzer explained that due to the nature of WWE's smaller Premium Live Events usually being contained to five matches, Breakker vs. Uso wouldn't fit on the card, as they have already announced the aforementioned Punk vs. McIntyre, Priest vs. Balor, and Ripley vs. Morgan matches, while still needing to announce the opponents for Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER, the top two champions in WWE. Regardless of when it happens, both Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez believe that Breakker will retain the title, as he has only held it for a short period of time, despite Uso being in need of a singles title.

