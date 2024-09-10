Rhea Ripley Vs. Liv Morgan, Damian Priest Vs. Finn Balor Announced For WWE Bad Blood

The feud between Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley' officially has Bad Blood. On Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," it was announced that Morgan will defend her title against Ripley on the October 5 premium live event, a rematch from their championship match at SummerSlam last month, when Dominik Mysterio turned on Ripley. Morgan has only defended her title on two other occasions since winning it in May. Later in the broadcast, Morgan's fellow Judgment Day member Finn Balor challenged Damian Priest to a match at the same event, which Priest accepted. Ripley and Priest defeated Morgan and Mysterio at WWE Bash in Berlin.

After Priest agreed to the match, the rest of The Judgment Day stormed the ring and laid out their former member. Ripley came hobbling down the ramp, using a crutch after suffering a recent (kayfabe) injury. Before she could make it to the ring, Morgan came running up behind her, but Ripley was expecting it and shoved the top of the crutch into Morgan's gut. Mysterio attempted to stop her and got slapped in the face and hit with the crutch for his trouble, but the distraction allowed Morgan to take out Ripley's injured leg. Ripley made it into the ring where Morgan followed her and beat her with her own crutch. As The Judgment Day continued the beatdown of both Ripley and Priest, Jey Uso ran out to make the save; last week, Uso and Priest teamed up against Balor and his fellow World Tag Team Champion JD McDonagh. Shortly after the in-ring beatdown, it was announced that Ripley had been sent to a local medical facility.

Ripley vs. Morgan and Priest vs. Balor are the first two matches officially announced for Bad Blood.