Photos: WWE's Rhea Ripley Shares Highlights From 'Monday Night Mami'

This past Monday closed with a one-legged Rhea Ripley attacking Liv Morgan with a crutch. Ripley was helping fend off outside interference during Damian Priest and Jey Uso's match against The Judgment Day. The duo were able to defeat the World Tag Team Champions in non-title action, which led to Uso and Ripley sharing an endearing moment, with Uos watching the target of his affections leading the crowd in a "Yeet" chant.

"Monday night MAMI!... Yeet," Ripley wrote on X (formerly Twitter), celebrating the moment with photos of her, Priest, Uso, and the Denver crowd.

Ripley and Priest have been at war with The Judgment Day, ever since Liv Morgan's romance with Dominik Mysterio absorbed the rest of the group, leading to Carlito, JD McDonagh, and Finn Balor turning their backs on Ripley and Priest. Priest and Ripley had the last laugh, getting the win over Mysterio and Morgan at the recent Bash In Berlin Premium Live Event. Ripley and Morgan have added animosity, as Morgan was responsible for the injury that forced Ripley to vacate her historic reign as WWE Women's World Champion. Morgan has been gleefully holding the title over Ripley's head since defeating the former champion at SummerSlam to retain the title. Morgan has been champion since this past Spring's King & Queen Of The Ring event.

While the victory likely put Uso and Priest in tag title contention, Uso is busy chasing WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. Uso will compete in a Fatal Four Way Match on the September 9 "Raw" to determine Breakker's next challenger.