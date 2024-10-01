CM Punk, Drew McIntyre Speak One Last Time Before WWE Bad Blood Hell In A Cell Match

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre met for a verbal confrontation during "WWE Raw" ahead of Bad Blood this weekend. Like their trilogy bout in Atlanta this weekend, the last face-off took place inside Hell in a Cell, though the cage was merely the setting for a standard back-and-forth between the arch rivals.

The promo was mediated by "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce, with security guards dividing the ring to keep Punk and McIntyre separated. And it was McIntyre who opted to open the discussion, noting that he had worn a black suit out of respect for Punk's wife in the face of what he will do to him. He said that the "Voice of the Voiceless" taught him that hate was a powerful weapon, but his hate will die alongside Punk after their match this weekend. Not known to keep his thoughts to himself, Punk spoke up to interrupt McIntyre. He said that he is so filled with rage that he has been living in a hotel for the last four months, not wanting to show this side of him to his wife – the side that McIntyre has brought forward. But this Saturday, Punk said that it would be McIntyre on his knees begging and praying for mercy, finishing off with the "I'll see you in Hell" tag-line.

Punk and McIntyre will be facing off in the third match of their rivalry this weekend, with hostilities rearing their head immediately following CM Punk's debut at Survivor Series almost a year ago. They are tied 1-1 as things stand, with McIntyre winning at SummerSlam and Punk tying things at Bash In Berlin.