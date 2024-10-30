Rhea Ripley Returns To WWE NXT, Gets Attacked In Parking Lot

Rhea Ripley returned to "WWE NXT" but it didn't end well for the former Women's Champion, falling victim to a seeming ambush from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in the parking lot. Ripley returned to her old stomping grounds as a backstage guest this week, giving the newly announced dream team of Zaria, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Kelani Jordan and Jordynne Grace some encouragement ahead of their 10-women tag bout against Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Fatal Influence next week.

A later segment revealed Ripley to have been bloodied in the parking lot, the camera picking up a departing and laughing Morgan and Rodriguez – the former holding a bat – before finding Ripley lying beside her car partially shut in the door. A shocked and confused Vic Joseph and Booker T, meanwhile, assured fans on broadcast that they would follow up with an update. Ripley and Morgan have been feuding over the WWE Women's World Championship – and Dominik Mysterio – on "WWE Raw" over the past couple of months, with Rodriguez providing a vital assist in their latest title bout. With the attack tonight, it's unknown if Ripley may be out until after Morgan has had her Champion vs. Champion match with Nia Jax at WWE Crown Jewel this weekend, but it's clear their feud is far from over.

