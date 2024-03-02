AEW Star Daniel Garcia Reveals The Origins Of His Unique Dance Moves

During 2023, Daniel Garcia became one of the most popular stars on the AEW roster. While fans already enjoyed his in-ring work that was highly praised even before he joined AEW, 2023 saw Garcia put something extra into his character. That something was a dance, a dance that is now done by fans at every AEW show, and is now a staple of Garcia's act.

But where did it come from? Speaking on "ROAR Around The Ring," Garcia revealed the humble beginnings of his signature dance moves. "It wasn't really something that I ever planned to become like an actual thing for me," Garcia said. "It was something that ... I think I was in El Paso, Texas, I was wrestling Ricky Starks, and El Paso, big Latino community so I started doing like a little dance in the ring. Then that evolved eventually to what it is now."

It appears Garcia has always had moves in his arsenal, as he used to dance with Private Party's Isiah Kassidy on Kassidy's vlogs. However, it wasn't until summer 2023 when things got out of control for Garcia's dance. "Then it kind of started to take a life of its own, I would say Forbidden Door in Toronto this past June when I wrestled [Katsuyori] Shibata, Orange Cassidy, and Zack Sabre Jr., I feel like that's when the dance really started to become an actual trait for Daniel Garcia." Garcia will be hoping that he is dancing for joy at the end of Revolution this Sunday, as he challenges Christian Cage for the TNT Championship.

