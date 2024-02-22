Christian Cage's TNT Championship Challenger For AEW Revolution Revealed On Dynamite

Despite the fact that last week's number one contendership match between "The Rated-R Superstar" Adam Copeland and Daniel Garcia ended in a no contest, thanks to interference from Christian Cage, Killswitch, and Nick and Shayna Wayne, Garcia will indeed go on to challenge Cage at AEW Revolution, as announced tonight on "Dynamite."

Garcia as the number one contender was announced by Tony Schiavone during an in-ring interview in which, once he got the mic, Garcia made sure to mention Copeland by name and promise they'd meet again saying, "It's not over between you and I because I am gonna see you again. But you better believe that the next time you see me, I will be holding the TNT title."

With that, Cage and his crew hit the stage, first proclaiming that Copeland will never have another opportunity at his TNT title again, and then getting to the business at hand: Daniel Garcia. Cage called the non-result from last week "just an unfortunate byproduct of his being in the ring with Copeland," but acknowledged the opportunity he seems to have fallen into, facing Cage at Revolution for the TNT championship. Naturally, Cage worked his way into Garcia's past, first confirming the address of his mother and her name, and then outing yet another AEW adversary with a dead father. Cage then claimed it would be a beautiful ending to Revolution if Garcia could raise the TNT title and dedicate it to his late father before calling Garcia's dad a loser alcoholic and proclaiming "I want to be your father."