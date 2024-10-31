Nic Nemeth Assesses Creative Options For The Young Bucks' AEW Return

With The Blackpool Combat Club wreaking havoc across the All Elite Wrestling locker room, many pundits have raised an important question — who can save AEW? While some circle Eddie Kingston as a potential hero, others believe "The Icon" Sting may also be fitting for the role. For TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth, a prime candidate lies within AEW EVPs The Young Bucks, especially after the pair rushed out of last night's episode of "AEW Dynamite" while declaring that they'd now be working from home.

"This could be something that eventually [the AEW locker room] is like, 'Please come help us,' and they go, 'Screw you. We're the EVPs and we're working at home.' You could slowly have [The Young Bucks] come around," Nemeth said on "Busted Open Radio." "And as the BCC dominates everything and slowly pulls everything away, there's only one group that could come back and help us, even the odds. And maybe this is a transformation back into the 'We built this damn place. We're coming back to save it.'"

According to Nemeth, the ongoing BCC takeover could be similar to WCW and ECW's invasion of WWE (then known as WWF) in which "Stone Cold" Steve Austin eventually emerged as the savior for WWE. In Austin's case, his revelation came in a bar, which he later exited with a pool stick in hand. Perhaps in the case of The Young Bucks, their revelation may come in the midst of working from home.

Following their dramatic exit on "Dynamite," reports suggested that The Young Bucks, who also lost their AEW Tag Team Championships, will be off of AEW television for "some time," with their potential return timeline unknown.

