Bully Ray Lays Out How AEW Can Really Get Heat On Jon Moxley

Playing devil's advocate to Bully Ray's original statement of Jon Moxley portraying the savior rather than the devil in his current storyline at AEW, "Busted Open Radio" hosts Dave LaGreca, Tommy Dreamer, and Bully spun a darker tale of how twisted the Blackpool Combat Club versus AEW could go. Going off previous predictions that Eddie Kingston would make a great protagonist to Moxley's antagonist, furthering their very deep and personal feud contested in years past, Bully built off that idea and pondered how they could push the envelope further on this already resentful narrative.

"How do we make Jon Moxley so hated that Eddie Kingston is the savior? Who's the conduit between Moxley and Kingston that Moxley could take his frustrations out on? His wife [Renee Paquette]," Bully presented. Furthering the story, Bully elaborated on things Paquette could say to Moxley to fuel this rivalry to scorching new heights, including her asking him questions like, "What are you doing? First of all, why are you hanging out with Marina Shafir? And why are you doing this to a company that you came over to, and that you convinced me to come over to?" If these questions were raised, Bully envisions things could go from verbal to physical, which would be when Kingston shows up to save the day.

"If you wanted to bring this to the edge, obviously Moxley verbally shuts her down. But if Renee puts her hands on Jon, and Jon swats her hand away, I'd go farther with this, trust me, but I'm going to keep it 2024," Bully warns before furthering his predictions on the scenario. "Jon takes her hands and [says] 'Take you hands off of me.' Could you imagine how much people would dislike Moxley for talking down to his wife and implying the he would get physical with her? Now, you have hatred. Now, if in your scenario Kingston comes back and he's the savior, now, they'll want to see Kingston kill Moxley."