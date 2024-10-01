AEW's Eddie Kingston Provides Return Update, Talks Not Being Needed

Former AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston is recovering from a serious knee injury, and his rabid fans are eager to see him back in the ring. Reports have suggested that Kingston will be out of action until the spring of 2025, which would bring his time away from the ring to almost a full year.

However, during a recent appearance on "The DAVINci Report," Kingston stated that he would like to return around that time despite already having the itch to get back in the swing of things.

"So the injury originally happened in May [2024], I would like to be back in May [2025]. Maybe even April, something like that, you know what I mean? But I'm not rushing it," said the AEW star.

The reason Kingston is taking his time with his recovery is because of how strong AEW is right now.

"To be honest with you, AEW right now don't really need me at this point in time, in my opinion, with what's going on, you know what I mean? They're doing their thing, and I think having me around right now may mess up some plans, which I like doing, but also me trying to be a company guy. I'm trying, I'm trying, you don't want to mess up the plans too much," said the former AEW Continental Champion.

Kingston has had his eye on what has been happening recently and revealed that he knew something was going on with Jon Moxley and his change in attitude as he usually trades text messages with the former AEW World Champion. However, it has been a while since he's spoken to Moxley, which Kingston immediately saw as a red flag.

