Backstage Details On Eddie Kingston's Injury, When He Could Return To AEW

There has been an update on the specifics of Eddie Kingston's injury. The AEW star sustained the injury during NJPW Resurgence last weekend, as he dropped the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship to Gabe Kidd and was attacked post-match by The Elite. PWInsider has since reported that Kingston suffered a fractured tibia, the larger of the two bones which make up the lower leg, confirmed by a series of x-rays in California.

The report notes that Kingston sustained the fracture taking a suplex through a table bridged between the ring and the guard rail, his legs slamming over the rail as he went through the table. He is said to be waiting for confirmation on how the injury is going to be treated, and the report concluded to mention that the "Mad King" is hoping to return to AEW by All In at Wembley in August. That will depend on whether surgery is required. Kingston was scheduled to fight alongside FTR and Bryan Danielson at Double or Nothing against the Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry in Anarchy in the Arena. However, last week's "AEW Dynamite" saw his place taken by Darby Allin. Allin is himself quite banged up at the moment, having only recently been hit by a bus, but threw himself into the action immediately to fight off The Elite.

The Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing will be the third of its type, brought into the fold as an alternative to the Stadium Stampede during the Blackpool Combat Club's feud with the Jericho Appreciation Society. Last year the match was used within the feud between The Elite's old lineup including Adam Page and Kenny Omega against the Blackpool Combat Club.