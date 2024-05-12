The Elite Attacks Eddie Kingston At NJPW Resurgence

At the beginning of this year, Eddie Kingston was a Triple Crown Champion, holding the ROH World Championship, the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship, and the AEW Continental Championship. On Saturday, Kingston lost his third and final title of that lineup, as Gabe Kidd bested him in a No Ropes Last Man Standing Match at NJPW Resurgence in Ontario, California. His sorrows did not end with the match though, as he was forced to suffer another indignity after the match was over.

AEW EVPs Matt and Nick Jackson crashed the party at the Honda Center on Saturday. Joined by "The Scapegoat" Jack Perry, Matt and Nick proceeded to assault Kingston. The Jacksons and Perry are central figures of the New Elite, which also includes former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, though Okada was not in attendance for the attack. The Jacksons returned to NJPW for the first time since Wrestle Kingdom 13 in 2019, which was The Jacksons' final match in NJPW before forming All Elite Wrestling. While they have competed on co-produced AEW x NJPW shows, the former IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions had not set foot in an NJPW ring since the farewell match.

Kingston is supposed to face The Jacksons in an Anarchy In The Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing, with Kingston wrestling alongside FTR and his former rival Bryan Danielson to defend AEW's honor against the power-mad New Elite. The Jacksons have had increasing influence on the TV product, consolidating their power after attacking AEW CEO Tony Khan and their fellow EVP Kenny Omega.

