Injured AEW Star Eddie Kingston Provides An Update On His Current Status

AEW star Eddie Kingston has been injured since NJPW Resurgence back in May of this year, where he dropped the Strong Openweight Championship and suffered a post-match attack by The Elite. Kingston recently appeared on "The DAVINci Report," where he further opened up about his injury and explained his mental state across his rehabilitation time.

"I'm starting to get itchy at home," Kingston said, noting how badly he wants to return now that he's regained the ability to walk again with weights. "It's at the point of like, alright, let's hurry this up, let's get going." He then admitted that the injury has taken a toll on him mentally, but that he's now blessed to be a part of a company like AEW, where he still gets paid despite being injured, unlike his days on the indies.

"That's the blessing in disguise," Kingston added, noting how easy it is to look at the negative as a human being instead of seeing the silver lining. He then recalled having to push through injuries during his time on the indies in order to make money in order to pay rent.

Kingston was also asked why he doesn't make promo appearances during his recovery time instead, and explained why this has simply been the way he's always handled injuries. "If I'm not there to be in the ring? I don't want to be there," he said. "If I can't give you everything I have? I don't want to be there."

