Bully Ray Envisions A Vastly Different Role For Jon Moxley In The AEW Takeover Angle

Since returning to AEW television, Jon Moxley has made it clear that he intends to create a new paradigm for All Elite Wrestling, no matter who or what stands in his way. As such, the now villainous Moxley, along with Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Pac, and Marina Shafir, have begun destroying members of the AEW locker room for what they claim to be "the greater good." Rather than casting Moxley as a villain in this storyline, though, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes AEW could have given him a different, more heroic role.

"If I was booking this, Moxley would have never been the top heel in the story," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "Moxley would have been the savior. Moxley should have been the savior of this company because of the passionate promos he has cut about AEW, from where he started in CZW, to being a top guy in WWE, to not wanting to be there anymore, to believing in AEW, blah, blah, blah, came over with his wife. You can incorporate all of that. If anybody is going to spill blood for AEW, it should have been Jon Moxley."

In the roles currently occupied by Moxley and his Blackpool Combat Club stablemates, minus the recently ejected Bryan Danielson, Ray believes The House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King) could have filled them instead, if the company had given them time to develop a particular "mystique."

"When you see those three men together, you tell me who else in that company could take on those three men? Not Moxley, not Claudio, not PAC, not nobody," Ray said. "Those three guys would knock everybody into next Thursday."

