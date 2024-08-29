Jon Moxley Returns To AEW In Enigmatic Dynamite Opening Segment, Calls Out Darby Allin

Jon Moxley returned to "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday — sans "Wild Thing" entrance music, opting for his New Japan Pro-Wrestling theme instead — and made his presence known by addressing another hardcore wrestler in the company. Moxley called out Darby Allin, who is coming off a TNT Championship loss to Jack Perry in a Coffin Match, but who also has an AEW world title match coming his way.

Moxley opened the show by coming through the crowd for the first time since Forbidden Door two months ago, without his usual intensity. As he got in the ring, Tony Schiavone stepped off the commentary desk and grabbed a microphone to meet him. Schiavone asked Moxley how he was doing since fans had not seen him for awhile. Moxley replied that he had been doing more thinking than talking lately, and had been thinking about "things that need to get done." He said he came to "Dynamite" looking for a man who isn't there so they could have a conversation. Moxley meant Allin, and said Allin is everything like him, yet nothing like him, and it was about time they have a talk.

He then went to leave the ring and Schiavone began welcoming the crowd to the show, when Moxley turned back around. Moxley told Schiavone that it was going to "take some time for everyone to wrap their brains around something," and said "this is not your company anymore," with no further context to what he meant. Moxley was previously reported to be on an extended break from AEW after losing the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to Tetsuya Naito at Forbidden Door. Moxley was backstage at Wrestling REVOLVER events in his native Ohio over All In weekend.

