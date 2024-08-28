Backstage Update On What Jon Moxley Was Doing Over AEW All In Weekend

The stars of All Elite Wrestling are back in the United States following a trip to the United Kingdom for AEW All In, as well as the overseas debuts of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" in Cardiff, Wales. However, one man who didn't make the trip across the pond was Jon Moxley. After many fans speculated Moxley could show up in the Casino Gauntlet match, the former AEW World Champion was absent from all the festivities, as it appears he's still on his extended break from the company, last being seen dropping the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship back to Tetsuya Naito at Forbidden Door in June.

Advertisement

According to Fightful Select, Moxley was backstage at Wrestling REVOLVER's "Taste of Truth" and "Fight Club" events in Dayton, Ohio on August 24. Moxley has a special connection to his local indie, which is also owned and run by his close friend and former tag team partner Sami Callihan. Fightful Select's sources hadn't heard any new information regarding his status with AEW.

As of this writing, there's no word on when Moxley will return to the ring. He was famously meant to take a vacation after the 2022 All Out pay-per-view once he dropped the AEW World Championship to CM Punk, but Punk's injury at All Out, combined with the infamous incident at the ensuing press conference known as "Brawl Out," caused Moxley to stick around, wrestling regularly for AEW until the spring of 2024.

Advertisement