Jon Moxley Reflects On 30-Minute Vacation After AEW All Out

After last month's AEW All Out pay-per-view, the company was dominating the headlines for weeks to come but it had less to do with what occurred in the ring that night and more what happened backstage after the show concluded. After a brutal, intense match between Jon Moxley and CM Punk for the AEW World Championship, an alleged backstage brawl involving Punk, AEW coach Ace Steel, and The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks broke out in the locker room area, leading to several suspensions. Following that night, Mox was once again the man to pick up the ball and run with it, becoming AEW World Champion for a third time and taking the helm as the company's ace.

"I was going to be gone and off TV for six weeks," Moxley told Sports Illustrated in a new interview. "It wasn't that I needed a vacation. I was feeling good and feeling hot, but it had to do with what we were going to do for a story. Going into All Out, I was thinking, 'After I get through this match, that's it for a while.' I wrestled the match, and we kicked each other's ass ... I went outside to smoke a cigarette with Eddie [Kingston] in celebration. That vacation lasted about 30 minutes. By the time I went to bed that night, I was pretty sure we were going to pretend that vacation was never going to happen. But it's all good; you just roll with the punches."

Mox will defend the AEW World Title against "Hangman" Page on next week's special Tuesday edition of "Dynamite." The two had a face-to-face confrontation on last night's episode where Hangman made it clear how desperate he's to claim that title once again.