EC3 Points Out Issue In AEW If CM Punk's Comments Were A Shoot

Despite the incident occurring almost two weeks ago, the wrestling community is still talking about the alleged backstage brawl between CM Punk with his coach Ace Steel and The Elite's Kenny Omega with The Young Bucks. The latest person to give their two cents on the matter is former WWE star EC3. In a new interview with NBC Sports Boston, the former Impact World Champion conceded he doesn't know all the details about what went down, but he did indeed watch it online.

"The one piece of info of that scrum I saw was midway through Punk talking about it, and the media, and Cabana. I'm like, 'Wow, this is pretty raw s**t.' So I didn't know if it was brought up or what, you know, I stay away from the internet and the headlines because they're rarely true, but now there's like backstage brawls, and all this is going on, and I'm like is this – because I'm a wrestler – is this an elaborate ruse? Is this real?"

All signs point to the backstage fight being legitimate, especially considering Tony Khan suspended everyone involved and vacated CM Punk and The Elite of their AEW Championships. Regardless, EC3 sees this as an opportunity the company can capitalize on now that attention has peaked. "I'll tell you; it has people's interest. Everyone's probably going to tune in (to "Dynamite), right? At the same time, from a business perspective, if it's real, there's a severe lack of leadership, and that, I feel, is all in wrestling. That's why I'm very happy for Triple H taking over his aspect because I feel he is a real, legitimate leader. In my short time with Billy, I've noticed he's a real, legitimate leader."