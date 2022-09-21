Taz Addresses Whether Recent AEW Turmoil Has Derailed Promotion

Tonight's "AEW Dynamite" is packed with pay-per-view-worthy title matches, including a clash between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley to determine the new AEW World Champion. CM Punk was stripped of the belt after an alleged backstage brawl involving Punk, AEW coach Ace Steel, and The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. The Elite was also stripped of their trios titles following the fight, leading AEW CEO Tony Khan to book a match between Death Triangle versus Orange Cassidy and Best Friends to determine the new champions, which Death Triangle won.

With the recent chaos and uncertainty comes new opportunities, according to AEW commentator Taz. A well-traveled veteran who has worked for WWE, ECW and TNA prior to signing with AEW, Taz has seen his fair share of legitimate beefs between wrestlers, and he knows those incidents cannot slow down a company for even a moment.

"Anything that happened two weeks ago, last week, or last night, that's in the rearview mirror," Taz told Newsday. "And we're onward and upward. That's how it's been, no matter what. ... The pro wrestling business is a train, and the train is going to keep on rolling."

There's no word on when the Bucks and Omega will return from suspensions (Punk is out of action after recently undergoing surgery to repair a torn triceps), but those who tried to break up the fight, such as Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler, have had their suspensions lifted.

It was previously announced that tonight's AEW Grand Slam event at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City will feature the live "Dynamite" show followed by the taping of Friday's "Rampage." Khan tweeted that Grand Slam is officially the highest-grossing]event in AEW TV history.