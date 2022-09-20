Tony Khan Announces Grand Slam Has Broken Major AEW Record

While the only thing Scott Steiner cared about in his world was his freaks and his peaks, AEW Owner Tony Khan appears to care about a lot more, such as his tweets, the records AEW keeps breaking, AEW itself, and maybe some Fulham F.C. and Jacksonville Jaguars action on the side. For more proof of that, look no further than the Robert Stack on "Unsolved Mysteries" style update Khan provided for AEW Grand Slam late Tuesday afternoon.

Following up on his Tweet earlier in the day regarding Grand Slam's success, Khan took to Twitter again to announce that the event in Arthur Ashe Stadium had officially broken a new record for AEW TV events.

"Tomorrow's AEW Grand Slam in New York City is now officially the [highest-grossing] event in AEW TV history!" Khan tweeted. "Don't miss Grand Slam on tv tomorrow live on Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite on TBS + part 2 Friday Night AEW Rampage on TNT."

Khan had been anticipating that Grand Slam could potentially set the record for the highest grossing AEW TV event in history, tweeting about how close the promotion was to breaking the $1 million gate on Monday. Khan has continued to promote the event vigorously ever since, even declaring earlier on Tuesday that Grand Slam would be the biggest wrestling event in New York in 2022.

In fairness, Khan may be right. Grand Slam will consist of 13 matches between "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage," headlined by Blackpool Combat Club members Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson duking it out to crown a brand new AEW World Champion.