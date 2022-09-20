Tony Khan Makes Bold Statements Ahead Of AEW Grand Slam

This may come as a shock to many, but AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan? He loves to tweet. And why wouldn't he? He's a wrestling promoter looking to promote AEW, and its successes, every chance he can. Hence why Khan again had the phone in hand late Tuesday morning to hype up a little event tomorrow called AEW Grand Slam.

In the tweet, Khan provided a bold claim for tomorrow's big AEW event, while also revealing some information regarding its success.

"The single best live wrestling event in New York this entire year takes place TOMORROW: AEW Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium!" Khan tweeted. "Grand Slam 2022 is now the highest grossing AEW TV event we've EVER done. Join us in person OR on TBS tomorrow!"

It was only yesterday that Khan announced that AEW Grand Slam, which will see episodes for "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" taped over the course of four hours, was closing in on becoming the first ever AEW TV event to draw $1 million at the gate, joining previous AEW events, Double or Nothing 2022 and AEW All Out 2022. According to WrestleTix, Grand Slam has now drawn over 12,000 fans for tomorrow's show, with more seats being opened up.

The "Dynamite" portion of Grand Slam will feature five matches, including Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson for the vacant AEW World Championship. "Rampage" meanwhile will feature eight matches, including the wrestling debut of rapper Action Bronson, who teams with Hook to take on 2Point0. "Dynamite" will air, as per usual, at 8 p.m. on Wednesday night on TBS, while "Rampage" will air at 10 p.m. Friday on TNT, with the show extended from one hour to two.