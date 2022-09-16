Sting And Darby Allin Officially Get Match At AEW Grand Slam

Over the last couple of months in All Elite Wrestling, Darby Allin and Sting have been feuding with The House of Black. We've seen Allin go one on one with Brody King; Sting and Malakai Black spit mist in each other's faces; and even Allin and Sting recruit the help of Miro to defeat King, Black, and Buddy Matthews at the All Out pay-per-view a few weeks ago. However, despite that victory, and Black's reported release from AEW, it appears House of Black isn't done with the face-painted duo, as a new match has been announced for AEW's Grand Slam edition of "Rampage."

Opening up this week's "Rampage," Allin accepted Matt Hardy's challenge, and did so successfully, as Allin would get the pinfall victory over the wrestling legend. As Allin made his exit, the lights in the arena went out. When they came back on, King and Julia Hart were in the ring surrounding Hardy. King locked Hardy in a sleeper hold, and wouldn't let go unless Allin and Sting came back out to accept his challenge.

Of course, Allin and Sting accepted this challenge, making the match official for next week's Grand Slam event at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. What was this challenge you may be asking? King challenged Allin and Sting to a tag team rematch, this time in a No Disqualification Match. This won't be the first time Allin and King meet in a stipulation match, as the two previously went one on one in a Coffin Match, a match which Allin won with some help from Sting.