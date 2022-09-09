Tony Khan Likes Tweet About Him And 'His Enemies'

AEW Owner Tony Khan is having some fun with fans on social media. There's been a lot for Khan to take in as of late. He witnessed a massive meltdown from CM Punk during the post-show scrum following Sunday's All Out pay-per-view. He was then told by Chris Jericho that something went wrong in the locker room. After Punk fired verbal shots at Colt Cabana, "Hangman" Adam Page, and AEW's EVPs, he got into a physical backstage altercation with The Young Bucks.

Several people ended up being involved in the fracas including Ace Steel, an AEW backstage producer, who allegedly bit Kenny Omega. It is believed that Khan suspended everyone who was involved in the fight, including Punk, Omega, Steel, and the Bucks.

In the midst of all the craziness backstage, Khan has still found a way to have some fun. He liked a tweet from a fan with a photoshopped promotional card, promising that Khan would "address his enemies" on 'Dynamite.'"

Khan made the decision to vacate the AEW World Championship and the AEW World Trios Championship. CM Punk captured the world title while Omega and the Bucks became the inaugural trios titleholders at All Out.

Pac and The Lucha Brothers, who are the members of Death Triangle, defeated Best Friends and Orange Cassidy to become the new AEW World Trios Champions on Wednesday night's "Dynamite." A new AEW World Champion will be determined in the finals of a tournament on the Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite" on September 21.

It was reported by Fightful Select that the response to a post-All Out talent meeting led by Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Chris Jericho was positive. It was urged throughout the meeting for talent to keep problems behind-the-scenes in-house rather than leaking them to the media.