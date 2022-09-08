New Report Regarding Kenny Omega Being Bitten In Backstage AEW Fight

More details have emerged regarding the backstage melee following AEW's All Out PPV, after CM Punk, who is now the former two-time AEW World Champion, unleashed a scathing rant during the All Out post-show media scrum, taking aim at his former friend Colt Cabana and AEW EVPs. Punk's beef has to do with a promo Adam "Hangman" Page cut on him back in May, and Punk's belief that the EVPs leaked rumors that he had something to do with Cabana being sent to AEW CEO Tony Khan's secondary promotion, Ring of Honor.

Fans watching the scrum online and media members in attendance noticed a security guard rushing to the back while the AEW World Tag Team Champions, Swerve In Our Glory, were speaking to reporters. That guard was responding to a locker room fracas involving Punk, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Ace Steel. At one point, Steel allegedly bit Omega and pulled his hair.

Dave Meltzer of "Wrestling Observer Radio" is now reporting the claim is out there that Steel was having a difficult time with Nick Jackson, and when Omega tried breaking up things, Steel thought he was attempting to crossface him. In response, Steele was said to have bitten Omega. Meltzer also mentioned that there is an independent investigation ongoing.

Omega, The Young Bucks, Michael Nakazawa, Christopher Daniels, and Pat Buck were all suspended as a result of the brawl. Sports Illustrated reported that Punk and Steel will either be suspended or fired.

At All Out, Punk won the AEW World Championship, while Omega and The Bucks won the AEW World Tag Team Trios Titles. During the September 7 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Tony Khan announced that both titles were vacated. Death Triangle ended up winning the AEW World Trios Titles that same night. An AEW World Championship tournament is underway.