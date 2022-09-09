Behind-The-Scenes News On AEW Talent Meeting Before Dynamite

AEW certainly isn't short on drama at the moment. All Out was looking to be a successful pay-per-view, capped off with the return of MJF, who won the Casino Ladder Match and has punched his ticket to an AEW World Championship opportunity whenever he chooses. Things quickly unraveled during the post-show scrum, however, when CM Punk, then the AEW World Champion, blasted the likes of "Hangman" Adam Page and AEW EVPs Kenny Omega and Matt and Nick Jackson, accusing them of starting rumors regarding Punk's former friend Colt Cabana's status with the company. A fight broke out in the locker room shortly after Punk's time with the media ended, and AEW suspended several key names who were involved in the melee.

However, it seems three top AEW stars stepped up when the chips were down.

Following up on an earlier report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Fightful Select reports that the talent meeting that took place after the incident was positive. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Chris Jericho led the meeting, and one AEW star said that those were the right people to try to boost morale. Talents were encouraged to address any issues in-house rather than leaking things to media outlets, which had also been a focal point of previous talent meetings.

Word going around is that Moxley, Danielson, and Jericho were all well received for how they've handled things and the way they spoke to the talent. A younger AEW star believes that Jericho set the perfect example of how everyone should react in situations that aren't ideal, another described Danielson's presence as "calming," and the general consensus is that Moxley's promo on the September 7 episode of "AEW Dynamite" resonated with a lot of people backstage, and he's been praised for stepping up when he was supposed to be on vacation.