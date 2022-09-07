Backstage Notes On AEW Talent Meetings Today

All Elite Wrestling has seen a plethora of issues go down over the past few weeks, but perhaps none has become more widely known than the bombshell comments made by CM Punk following All Out this past Sunday.

During the post-show media scrum, Punk called out The Elite for being "irresponsible EVPs" and leaking stories to the press about the manner in which he influences Tony Khan's booking choices. The Elite was furious about his comments, leading to a six-minute physical altercation between Punk, his longtime friend Ace Steel, and The Elite. Nick Jackson reportedly had a chair thrown in his eye while Steel bit Omega at one point.

Punk, Steel, The Young Bucks, and Omega were all subsequently suspended, along with Brandon Cutler, producer Pat Buck, and Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels (who attempted to intercede in the chaos).

According to Fightful Select, a meeting to address the whole ordeal took place at 4:15 PM ET today with AEW personnel, including talent, referees, coaches, and announcers. Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson reportedly led the meeting, with several people giving Jericho praise for the manner that he carried himself during the events between the AEW World Champion CM Punk and the AEW World Trios Champions The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks).

Fightful also confirmed previous reports that Punk and Ace Steel were both set to have a Zoom call with company officials at 4 PM ET ahead of the larger meeting. Punk was originally set to appear on tonight's edition of "Dynamite" in Buffalo, New York. However, he is currently in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. Tony Khan will address the AEW World Championship and the World Trios Championship on the show.