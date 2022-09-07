Tony Khan Will Officially Address Fate Of AEW Titles Tonight On Dynamite

It is every wrestling promoter's dream to have an episode of television as anticipated as tonight's "AEW Dynamite," but tonight is something of a monkey's paw for All Elite Wrestling.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that he will be addressing not only the future of the AEW World Championship but also the future of the AEW World Trios Championships tonight. This comes after AEW Champion CM Punk got into a backstage fight with AEW Trios Champions Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson. Omega and the Jacksons are also Executive Vice Presidents of AEW.

Omega and the Jacksons have reportedly been suspended from AEW for the altercation, while Punk's future is less certain. Punk went on a bilious tirade against the AEW EVPs, as well as younger talent, and former friend Colt Cabana. Punk was reportedly confronted by Omega and the Jacksons in his locker room, which led to a lengthy brawl that saw Punk's longtime friend and trainer Ace Steel throw a chair at one of the Jacksons and bite Omega.

Michael Nakazawa, Christopher Daniels, and Pat Buck were also involved in the altercation, that was reportedly witnessed by AEW Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh. Steel has been suspended along with the EVPs, Daniels, Buck & Nakazawa.

Omega and the Jacksons had been crowned the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions on Sunday, and now their reign is in jeopardy. The trio was supposed to take part in Sunday's comments to the media, but after Punk's vitriolic rant, they instead chose to confront Punk backstage.

Complicating the matter further, Punk reportedly suffered an injury in Sunday's title match, and according to Dave Meltzer, the title situation would've needed to be dealt with regardless of the backstage altercation due to the severity of Punk's injury. Punk has reportedly not traveled to Buffalo, New York for tonight's "Dynamite."