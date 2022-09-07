Major Update On CM Punk Injury

We don't know what CM Punk's employment status is, but we do know he won't be wrestling any time soon.

According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, the AEW World Champion suffered an injury during Sunday's title match against Jon Moxley. The injury, believed to be the result of a tope performed during the match, is said to be serious, and the AEW World title situation "has to be changed and addressed tonight," regardless of the fallout from the post-show comments from Punk that led to a locker room brawl between Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, with AEW talent relations members Michael Nakazawa, Pat Buck, and Christopher Daniels also intervening. The brawl supposedly got so heated that at one point a chair was thrown, and Steel allegedly bit Omega.

Steel, Omega, the Jacksons, Nakazawa, Daniels, and Buck have all been suspended following the incident, with Punk's future currently nebulous. The donnybrook was witnessed by AEW's Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh.

Regardless of the fallout, AEW is likely to have a new world champion yet again, after a summer plagued with injuries and interim titleholders. Not only did Jon Moxley become AEW Interim World Champion while Punk recovered from a broken foot, but an AEW Interim Women's World Champion had to be crowned after Thunder Rosa revealed she was not able to defend her title at All Out. Toni Storm is currently the interim champion.

There is no word on plans for the world title, but former champions Moxley and Chris Jericho will both be on tonight's "AEW Dynamite," as will Casino Ladder Match winner MJF, with all three men likely to make a claim for the belt.