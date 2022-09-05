Toni Storm Addresses Possible ThunderStorm Collision When Thunder Rosa Returns To AEW

AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm were on a collision course for their second straight pay-per-view showdown until recently. However, Rosa announced an injury just a few weeks before "All Out," forcing the company to crown an Interim AEW Women's World Champion in a fatal-four way between Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Hikaru Shida at the event. Storm won the match after pinning Hayter, but she now has her sights set on her occasional tag team partner.

"[Interim] is not ideal," Storm said during the "AEW All Out" media scrum. "Thunder Rosa says she's injured. Okay. So when she says she's not injured she can come back and lose to me and that'll be the end of that."

Storm and Rosa have developed an alliance in the past couple of months that has come to be known as "ThunderStorm," a wordplay on the pairing's last names. The two women have teamed together in two-on-two action twice, most recently losing to Baker and Hayter on the August 3 edition of "Dynamite." Due to Storm being the interim AEW Women's World Champion and Rosa being the AEW Women's World Champion, the two will eventually meet in a title unification match down the line.

"It's kind of awkward," Storm said. "Me and Thunder have formed, I guess, you know, kind of a friendship and we've formed quite a nice team but I guess I want her to know that I'm not just going to sit in her corner and cheer for her, you know, and be her little friend. You know, I came here to win championships, I didn't come here to make friends ... When she comes back, I'm going whoop her a**."