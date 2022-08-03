Another chapter in the war between the Blackpool Combat Club and the Jericho Appreciation Society will be written on tonight’s “AEW Dynamite”.

Chris Jericho is set to go one-on-one against Ring of Honor Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta. Jericho is currently scheduled to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW Interim World Championship on next Wednesday’s “Dynamite”. However, if Yuta defeats Jericho tonight, it will be Yuta who gets the championship match next week. AEW is also promoting that we will hear from Moxley on tonight’s show.

The Acclaimed and the Gunn Club will meet in a Dumpster Match. It’s a callback to one of the most famous matches from Billy Gunn’s run as one-half of the New Age Outlaws in what was then the World Wrestling Federation. Cactus Jack and Chainsaw Charlie defeated the Outlaws in a Dumpster Rules match to win the WWF World Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania XV.

Also tonight, Christian Cage is set for his first singles match in nearly four months. He will face his longtime rival Matt Hardy, who recently confronted Cage over his betrayal of Jungle Boy. Cage raised the stakes by making some pointed remarks about Matt’s brother Jeff.

AEW is promoting that Powerhouse Hobbs will be in action. It will be his first match since he turned on his longtime partner Ricky Starks on last Wednesday’s “Dynamite”.

Plus, The Undisputed Elite (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and The Young Bucks) is set to return tonight. Cole has been sidelined for weeks with multiple injuries. In the meantime, the Bucks had a brief reign as the AEW Tag Team Champions. More recently, they’ve been eyeing the recently announced AEW Trios Championship and teasing a possible reunion with former AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page.

The following line-up is announced for tonight:

Chris Jericho vs. Wheeler Yuta (*If Yuta wins, he gets Jericho’s title shot against AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley)

Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy

Jay Lethal vs. Orange Cassidy

Dumpster Match: The Acclaimed vs. Gunn Club

Thunderstorm (AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm) vs. Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter

Powerhouse Hobbs will be in action

The Undisputed Elite is back

We hear from AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s “Dynamite” and join us for live coverage at 8 PM ET.

#AEWDynamite LIVE TOMORROW 8/7c TBS

–@IAmJericho v @WheelerYuta Winner faces MOX next week

–@orangecassidy v @theLethalJay

-Undisputed Elite return

-We hear from MOX

-Dumpster Match Gunn Club v Acclaimed

-Matt Hardy v Christian Cage

-ThunderStorm v Baker/Hayter

-Hobbs in action pic.twitter.com/VvLTXIKklF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 3, 2022

Preview an incredible week of action with the #AEW Road To Ohio, ahead of tomorrow's #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8/7c on TBS!

▶️ https://t.co/tpGDS6ki05 pic.twitter.com/WcF1skvSXB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 3, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]