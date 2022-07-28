During this week’s Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW “Dynamite,” AEW Interim World Champion, Jon Moxley, defended his Championship against Los Ingobernables member, Rush. Rush earned his chance at Moxley and his Championship after beating his brother, Dragon Lee, at Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view this past weekend. This was Rush’s tenth straight win in a row across AEW, Ring of Honor, and different promotions in Mexico.

In the match with Moxley, Rush would come up just short, as Moxley defeated Rush and retained his Championship. This wouldn’t be the end of Moxley’s night, however, as Jericho Appreciation Society leader, Chris Jericho, came out and had some words for Moxley.

Chris Jericho walked out to the top of the ramp with the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society by his side as he grabbed a mic. He challenged long-time rival Jon Moxley to a match for the AEW Interim World Championship that would take place in two weeks at the Quake By The Lake edition of AEW “Dynamite.” As previously mentioned, Moxley and Jericho feuded over the AEW World Championship in early 2020. It was a feud that saw The Inner Circle torture Moxley for weeks leading into the Revolution 2020 PPV, where Moxley would overcome Jericho and The Inner Circle to win the AEW World Championship for the first time.

Of course, if Chris Jericho wins the AEW Interim World Championship at Quake By The Lake, he would be the second AEW Interim World Champion and would face the eventually returning AEW World Champion, CM Punk, to see who becomes the Undisputed AEW World Champion. Moxley won the Championship last month after beating The Ace of New Japan Pro Wrestling, Hiroshi Tanahashi, at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV and has gone on to defend it against the previously mentioned, Rush, and House of Black member, Brody King.

