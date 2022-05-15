Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong joined his brother Brian “Road Dogg” Armstrong on the latest episode of the Oh… You Didn’t Know? podcast to talk about their history in the wrestling business as members of the decorated Armstrong family. Scott revealed that during his recent time with NXT, some people within the company still didn’t know he and Road Dogg were brothers.

“I had people at NXT just not long ago go, ‘wait, you and Road Dogg are brothers?’ Scott said. “Welcome to 2022.”

Scott and Brian Armstrong were both released by the WWE in January, ending both their tenures with the company as backstage producers. The brothers both continued to reveal who they believe is the best wrestler of the Armstrong family, both unanimously agreeing on one name.

“Brad by far,” Scott said.

“It’s not even a question and there’s no shame in admitting you’re not as good as Brad Armstrong,” Road Dogg said. “Like the legendary Ric Flair said, top five, maybe top three.”

Scott Armstrong continued to tell stories about the Armstrong family’s childhood and revealed the time Brian walked into the house with braids on for the first time. The infamous look that would be used in DX was criticized by the Armstrong family and Scott also revealed what Brian’s initial conversations were to come to WWE after his stint with WCW.

“All of a sudden, we’re at our parent’s house and Brian had come walking in and he had got the braids put in, and back then that didn’t happen,” Scott said. “He walked in and me, Steve, and Brad we laughed hysterically and Brian got so pissed off, he just went and got in his car and left with a bunch of expletives towards the brothers. We laughed and then we get to WCW TV and he’s our partner. We’re messing with him so bad because of those braids and then next thing you know a few days go by and JJ Dillon calls him and says ‘Are you ready to come to work for the WWF’ And I’ll never forget this line, Brian told him ‘You know what they’ve done to me here on TV for the last year or so…’ And [JJ said] ‘what they’ve done to you in the last year, we can change in 30 seconds,’ and the rest is history.”

Road Dogg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of DX in 2019 alongside Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Chyna, and his tag team partner Billy Gunn. Speaking of the Hall of Fame, Brian Armstrong revealed why he doesn’t think The New Age Outlaws or The Armstrong family will ever get into WWE’s illustrious class.

“I don’t think we ever will because the wrestling, not the fans, the wrestling powers that be doesn’t look at our family like that,” Brian said. “I really believe that with all my heart. I think they overlook us and we don’t get the credit we get. Again, that’s not from the fans, the fans in the Southeast will fight you over some Bob Armstrong stuff. I just don’t feel like me and Billy [Gunn] will get it either on our own. It’s definitely some politics going into it and I just don’t know that our family is going to be brought up in that conversation. I think we should but I don’t think we will.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Oh… You Didn't Know? with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

