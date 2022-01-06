Former WWE Producer Scott Armstrong has issued his first comments since being released from the company on Wednesday.

Armstrong was one of several longtime employees released from the WWE NXT brand and the WWE Performance Center this week. He took to Twitter today and thanked everyone for their well wishes.

“Losing a good gig is never easy, no matter what the occupation, so sometimes ya just gotta get back to basics! #Biscuits [man cook emoji] TY for all the well wishes from everyone! I just need a click to reset…Oh and @SeanRossSapp saying I’m 62…C’MON…I’m a ‘Really YOUNG 60’ [flushed face emoji] 05/04/61 ]smiling face with sunglasses emoji] [smiling face with open mouth emoji],” he wrote.

Armstrong, a veteran pro wrestler and referee, had been working as a main roster producer until being furloughed in 2020 along with other COVID-19 budget cuts. He returned last fall, and had been working behind-the-scenes in NXT as of late. Armstrong, who also did some work with the WWE referees, had been with the company since 2006.

As noted, WWE issued a statement on Wednesday evening and said due to NXT 2.0 changes, several producers, writers and coaches were being released. WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" Brian James was the first name revealed, along with Sarah Cummins, who was working as the Senior Vice President of Consumer Products. It was then revealed that Katz, William Regal, Dave Kapoor, Scott Armstrong, George Carroll, and Christopher Guy were released. It was then revealed that Hachiman, Timothy Thatcher, Danny Burch and Cathy Corino were also released. It was then revealed today how Gabe Sapolsky was released.

Several top stars commented on Regal's departure, and Katz issued a statement on his departure. There's a backstage update on the releases and how names from the Triple H-era of NXT were cut, along with WWE's full statement on the departures, and news on how some reacted to the New Year's Evil entrance booked for new NXT Champion Bron Breakker. Road Dogg also issued post-release comments.

There’s no word yet on what Armstrong has planned for his pro wrestling future, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Armstrong’s full tweet below:

Losing a good gig is never easy, no matter what the occupation, so sometimes ya just gotta get back to basics! #Biscuits 👨‍🍳 TY for all the well wishes from everyone! I just need a click to reset…Oh and @SeanRossSapp saying I’m 62…C’MON…I’m a “Really YOUNG 60”😳05/04/61 😎😃 pic.twitter.com/sVmvQo8pTx — Scott Armstrong (@WWEArmstrong) January 6, 2022

