WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James took to Facebook this evening and reacted to his departure from the company.

As noted, WWE issued a statement earlier today and said due to WWE NXT 2.0 changes, several producers, writers and coaches were being released. James was the first name revealed, along with Sarah Cummins, who was working as the Senior Vice President of Consumer Products. You can click here for our report on those cuts. It was then revealed that William Regal, Dave Kapoor, Ryan Katz, Scott Armstrong, George Carroll, and Christopher Guy were released, which we reported on at this link. It was then revealed that Hachiman, Timothy Thatcher, Danny Burch and Cathy Corino were also released, which we noted at this link.

You can click here for a backstage update on the releases and how names from the Triple H-era of NXT were cut, along with WWE’s full statement on the departures, and news on how some reacted to the New Year’s Evil entrance booked for new NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

In an update, James received a significant amount of support on Facebook and Twitter following his release this afternoon. He thanked everyone and said he’s going to take a few days to process the release.

“Guys, I’m doing well and I thank you for all the love. I’m gonna take a few days for my self and process this. God is still on the throne and will provide. It’s just business!,” he wrote.

James began working behind-the-scenes on the WWE creative team back in 2014, and was later promoted to the role of a lead SmackDown writer/producer in 2016. He resigned as head writer of SmackDown following WrestleMania 35 in 2019, but later that year he began working with talents on their promos and character development in NXT. James has also worked on producing NXT matches.

There is no word on what James has planned for his pro wrestling future, but we will keep you updated.

