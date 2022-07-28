Christian Cage and Matt Hardy will renew their storied WWE rivalry on next week’s “AEW Dynamite” episode.

The veteran wrestlers had plenty of epic battles as part of the Edge & Christian vs. The Hardys rivalry in WWE. This will be only their second singles match in AEW, following their bout on Night 1 of “AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest” on July 14, 2021. Cage prevailed with the victory in that match held more than a year ago.

The match has been made in the aftermath of Cage’s promo from a few weeks back where he mocked Jeff Hardy’s issues with alcoholism. While being confronted by Matt for betraying Jungle Boy, Cage told Matt, “You’re starting to make your brother sound like the sober one.”

Cage would cap off insults by saying that Matt’s “screw up, loser brother” isn’t the biggest embarrassment to the Hardy Family – Matt is.

Besides Cage vs. Hardy, AEW has announced two more big matches for the 8/3 “AEW Dynamite” including the return of Adam Cole and The Undisputed Elite.

Cole has been out of action since he reportedly suffered “a very serious concussion” during his Four-Way Match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June. Meanwhile, Bobby Fish just returned from an injury at a recent “AEW Dark” taping, and Kyle O’Reilly has been on the shelf since his loss to Jon Moxley in June. Even Matt Jackson has been out of action with “a stinger” he suffered on July 13.

AEW has also announced a grudge match between ThunderStorm (AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm) and Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter. The four women have been in a rivalry for several weeks.

Excalibur confirmed on commentary Wednesday that more matches will be announced during Friday’s “AEW Rampage” episode.

Below is the current lineup for next week’s “AEW Dynamite” in Columbus, Ohio.

* The Undisputed Elite returns to action

* ThunderStorm (Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm) vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter

* Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy

