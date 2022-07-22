Despite concerns over Matt Jackson after he suffered a stinger during the July 13 episode of “AEW Dynamite,” he is doing a lot better, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Jackson described the situation as similar to bad whiplash, but thankfully he has not suffered a loss of strength, and his mobility and range of motion have returned to normal. Following the injury, the AEW Executive Vice President was able to pass a strength test, and there were no concerns about a possible major injury from that point forward. However it’s expected that it will be a few weeks before he’s back in the ring, as he was very sore after the incident.

Jackson suffered the stinger early in the main event — an ultimately failed AEW World Tag Team Championship defense against Team Taz (Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbes) and Swerve In Our Glory (Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee) — just four minutes into the match, when Hobbes and Lee reversed Jackson’s attempt a Northern Lights suplex into a double vertical suplex just four minutes in. Despite being injured, Jackson was able to finish the match, but he could clearly be seen working carefully, and by the end of the match he was holding his neck, which raised concerns. The titles were eventually won by Swerve In Our Glory when Strickland pinned Starks.

The Young Bucks lost the titles that night, ensuring their second tag team title reign was the shortest in the history of those belts, while Lee and Strickland picked up gold for the first time in their AEW careers. The goal of the match was to reportedly elevate the two challenging teams to be at the same level as former champions such as the Lucha Brothers and FTR, establishing a firm “top five” hierarchy of tag teams in the company.

