MJF Tweets Ahead Of AEW Dynamite

Chaos reigns in All Elite Wrestling, as fans and the company itself try to sort out what's going to happen with CM Punk, Ace Steel, and members of the Elite following a reported backstage post brawl after AEW All Out this past weekend. Meanwhile, the original agent of AEW chaos, MJF, is back, having appeared at the end of All Out to confront Punk following his AEW World Championship victory.

AEW announced earlier this week that fans will hear from MJF on tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite," and the AEW star has since confirmed on Twitter that he's on his way to Buffalo, N.Y., on his private plane.

"Buff. Here I come," MJF tweeted.

It will be MJF's first appearance on "Dynamite" since June 1, when he became the talk of the wrestling world following a scathing promo on AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan and several AEW performers who had joined the promotion following stints in WWE. The promo overshadowed MJF's eventful Double or Nothing weekend, where he was soundly defeated by Wardlow following speculation regarding whether MJF would appear at the event. MJF's return has now been overtaken by the backstage drama at All Out.

In addition to MJF, tonight's "Dynamite" episode features Best Friends taking on Death Triangle in trios action, and Wheeler Yuta defending the Ring of Honor Pure Championship against Daniel Garcia in Garcia's hometown of Buffalo. As usual, the show will air at 8 p.m. EST on TBS.