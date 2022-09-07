Update On CM Punk's Status For AEW Dynamite

Anyone hopeful for CM Punk to show up in-person tonight in Buffalo should temper their expectations. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Punk stayed in Chicago after his extremely active evening at AEW All Out and has not made the trip to Buffalo for tonight's "AEW Dynamite."

This news comes following a major backstage fight between Punk, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, Christopher Daniels, Pat Buck, Brandon Cutler, and Michael Nakazawa. Suspensions were reportedly levied for all involved, not counting Steel or Punk, both of whose status with the company is currently unknown.

The fight allegedly saw Steel throwing a steel chair at Nick Jackson after a confrontation in Punk's locker room following Punk airing out his backstage issues with The Elite and his former friend, Colt Cabana. Steel's wife was also reportedly in the locker room at the time, as was Punk's dog, Larry. The fight involving the seven individuals reportedly lasted about six minutes, and Steel was said to have bitten Omega and pulled his hair during the fight.

With the suspensions underway, Meltzer tweeted earlier today that the occurrence will be addressed on tonight's "Dynamite" in some fashion, considering that AEW championships are involved. Meltzer also shared that Punk sustained a serious injury in his world title match at All Out while doing a tope dive onto Jon Moxley, and his title situation was going to have to be addressed no matter what his future with the company may turn out to be.