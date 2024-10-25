Dave Meltzer Assesses AEW's 'Problematic' Booking

Since the final moments of AEW WrestleDream earlier this month, namely Jon Moxley putting either a temporary or permanent end to Bryan Danielson's in-ring career, all hell has broken loose. The Blackpool Combat Club, led by Moxley, is focused on burning down the very company that gave Moxley a new home after leaving WWE, and rebuilding it in their image. Other members of the AEW locker room remain vigilant in restoring order, but so far, all they've been met with is disarray and anguish. In this week's "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Dave Meltzer assessed BCC's importance versus AEW, and whether the storyline remains explosively entertaining or has become lukewarm.

Based on his examination, Meltzer began his newsletter by stating that while they are focusing on the younger talent within AEW, which is good, the current booking is "problematic," adding that BCC is very much like the NWO, with their babyface challengers (The Conglomeration, Dark Order, Jeff Jarrett's crew, Top Flight, and Daniel Garcia) looking weak and not so hot right now.

A paradigm shift could be looming with Orange Cassidy, who Garcia and Chuck Taylor have noted could be the final nail in the BCC coffin. So far, Cassidy is the only man enlisted who has beaten Moxley before in championship situations, like their International Title match at Full Gear last year. After watching Taylor get taken out on a stretcher during the closing moments of this week's "AEW Dynamite," an unhinged Cassidy promised to take care of this issue at next week's Fright Night "Dynamite."

