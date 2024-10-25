Video: Orange Cassidy & Daniel Garcia Get Heated After AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air

This week's "AEW Dynamite" was a tale of two AEWs. One AEW was waiting in the parking lot, led by Daniel Garcia, holding baseball bats, and prepared to defend the honor of AEW against the Blackpool Combat Club, while others were continuing the show as if it were business as usual.

Orange Cassidy essentially was on both sides of this divide, initially waiting for the BCC like his AEW compatriots, but soon heading out and continuing the show as if a psychopathic gang of grapplers weren't stalking the building. At the end of the night, when his best friend Chuck Taylor was nearly crippled by the BCC, the war against the BCC became personal for Cassidy.

In a new video on social media, Garcia and Cassidy had a tense exchange following the attack on Taylor. Garcia pled with Cassidy to join the fight, essentially saying Cassidy "had" to fight after the attack by the BCC, but Cassidy turned his back on Garcia and the staunchly pro-AEW contingent. Cassidy left the ring, leaving Garcia, Top Flight, Dark Order, and the other AEW defenders in the ring, unsure of their next step in defending the company.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley began his war on AEW in September, after attacking former BCC member Bryan Danielson and ousting him from the group, citing his fragile condition. Moxley then defeated Danielson at AEW WrestleDream, retiring "The American Dragon" and making it clear that he wanted to reshape the company in a much more serious image — his image.