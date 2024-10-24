AEW Dynamite 10/23/24: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

At WrestleDream, Jon Moxley set himself up to be the Omega-level villain in AEW, elevating the Blackpool Combat Club to make The Elite's villainy look like child's play as they savagely broke Bryan Danielson to take his World Championship and his career in one fell swoop. However, it appears the "American Dragon" is but a figment of our collective imagination, a mirage of professional wrestling excellence that was ironically just a dream. That would make more sense than him existing, main eventing a couple of WrestleMania events, and winning a handful of titles everywhere it mattered only to not be mentioned after he was effectively forced into retirement, right? RIGHT?

Somehow in the weeks that have passed the story has turned into a drama of AEW original babyfaces standing against a supposed assault on the company – although the company continues to be the same AEW we know, love, tolerate, or despise – which has yet to get out of its violence for the sake of violence stage. Just why are the babyfaces standing against the BCC doing so? While they went out to "save" Danielson in Tacoma, none of them has specifically said what he was supposed to have meant to them and how they felt about his attack. It just comes off that they're going back-and-forth with the BCC because they were assigned to, with no rhyme or reason to either of the faction's actions as of late. It's like Danielson never existed, as if the attack on him was genuine and he has since entered witness protection, but that's a cardinal issue considering Danielson was the catalyst for everything that has happened.

He isn't going to be on the show, I am fully aware of that, but that doesn't mean we just move on from the story as if it never happened. It makes it seem as though Danielson was what kept this story grounded, and now he is not there we're running on autopilot until Orange Cassidy and/or Darby Allin steps up to take the title. This was an ambitious enough angle when it started, promising a litany of options for the narrative to run, but now we're stuck with the BCC coming in after The Elite has softened their enemies up, and it's starting to feel no different in its coding to a Premier Athletes feud: "You are bad guys and we will fight you because of that," and vice versa. The only character in the story that has been working their character arc in this story is Orange Cassidy, and even he doesn't really seem to care about Danielson. Rather, Chuck Taylor — now part of the production crew — was fed to the BCC to provide him something to work with. It all just leaves me questioning how you can fumble the pay-off to retiring the "American Dragon" so badly already.

