Orange Cassidy Beats Jon Moxley At AEW Full Gear, Retains International Title

Orange Cassidy overcame Jon Moxley in a brutal clash for the AEW International Championship at Full Gear. Cassidy endured and beat Moxley at his own game, shoving the already busted-open challenger into an exposed turnbuckle multiple times before six separate Orange Punches, winning the bout via pinfall after hitting Beach Break.

Both went into the match looking to right a wrong, with Cassidy looking to overturn his previous title defeat to Moxley at All Out in September. Moxley sought to regain the title he was never intended to lose, having previously dropped the title to Rey Fenix in an audible finish after suffering a concussion mid-match. To make matters worse for Moxley, he was originally announced to challenge Fenix for the title in October, only for Cassidy to replace him and go on to win the title. Tonight's result leaves the pair 1-1, and with tensions continuing to boil over between The Blackpool Combat Club and The Best Friends, they're unlikely to be finished with one another.