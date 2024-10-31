Update On AEW's Young Bucks, Elite Storyline Following Tag Title Loss

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks were last seen shredding documents and hightailing out of Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," following their loss of the titles to Private Party. The dramatic exit, as well as The Bucks shaking Private Party's hand after the match has some wondering what the future of Matt and Nick Jackson looks like. In a new update on PWInsider, Mike Johnson said the EVPs are saying goodbye for now, but not for good.

"Yes, last night was the end of the current Young Bucks storyline. We are told they are not planned to return to TV for some time," Johnson wrote, addressing a number of questions the PWInsider team received about the storyline developments. "NO, they are not done with the company. They signed a new AEW deal awhile back, which was announced publicly at the time." The Bucks signed a new contract that only required a limited number of appearances each year, and word back in August was that AEW President Tony Khan had no interest in paying them for extra appearances, leading to the Bucks not being heavily involved in the build to August's All In event.

The Bucks are set for the upcoming Wrestle Dynasty event in the Tokyo Dome on January 5, possibly to face Hiroshi Tanahashi and their former friend Kenny Omega in Omega's return to NJPW. Set for the night after Wrestle Kingdom, the event will see wrestlers from NJPW, CMLL, ROH, and AEW compete in the historic venue.

