The Young Bucks Reportedly Working 'Limited Dates' Under Current AEW Contract

The Young Bucks are reportedly working a limited schedule dictated by their contract with AEW. The current World Tag Team Champions have been conspicuously absent from recent episodes of TV, despite being weeks away from the company's largest event of the year, All In at Wembley Stadium. Their absence, and thus the titles' absence, provoked criticism of the Bucks, compiled with their perception as EVPs. But The Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez has since defended the brothers, explaining during the "Bryan & Vinny" show that they are signed to limited appearances.

Advertisement

"Listen everybody, you think that Young Bucks book their own stuff? They don't," he said. "If you're upset about the Young Bucks not being on TV, if you're upset about the Bucks not defending their tag team titles, there is one person you can be upset at and that's Tony Khan. Because whatever contract they signed, it was for X number of dates, and he has not wanted to pay them."

He continued, "It's like Brock Lesnar. Remember when people got mad at Brock for never showing up? Like somehow Brock was calling the shots. He had X number of dates. They didn't want to pay him for extended periods of time, so they told him to stay home ... and then when they wanted him they called him and he came back to work. That's exactly what the Bucks will do when they get the call." The Bucks have wrestled on 16 occasions so far this year, most recently as part of Team Elite during Blood & Guts in July. They won the AEW Tag Titles at April's Dynasty against FTR, becoming three-time titleholders in the tournament final one month after they had failed to defeat Sting and Darby Allin for the titles at Revolution.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Bryan & Vinny with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.