AEW's Young Bucks Reflect On Wrestling Longtime Rival Mark Briscoe In Blood & Guts

For Darby Allin, Blood & Guts paved the way for a TNT Championship match at AEW All In. For the Young Bucks, however, the match served as an emotional reminder of their long-standing feud with the Briscoe Brothers, Mark and Jay, the latter of whom expectedly died last year. During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) reflected on the opportunity to rekindle their rivalry, specifically with Mark Briscoe, in the 2024 Blood & Guts match.

"Wrestling Mark, it was like old times," Matt Jackson said. "It brought back so many memories of years past. For a stretch of time, it seemed like we wrestled every other weekend at an independent show or a Ring of Honor event. We developed such a camaraderie and rivalry. Out there at Blood & Guts, I was reminded of the amazing chemistry we have. It's like lightning in a bottle, a type of magic you only have with a very few select opponents."

One of the match's notable moments saw Mark take down Team Elite (Young Bucks, "Hangman" Adam Page, Jack Perry, and Kazuchika Okada) with a series of Jay Drillers – the finisher of the late Jay Briscoe. "When [Mark] was hitting those Jay Drillers on all of us, I knew Jay was smiling," Nick Jackson said. "I was feeling pain by then, but I still kind of smiled a bit during that moment."

In the end, it was Team AEW who emerged victorious after Darby Allin threatened to light a handcuffed Jack Perry on fire — something Matt Jackson didn't want to see. As such, Matt Jackson surrendered on behalf of Team Elite.