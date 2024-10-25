Tommy Dreamer Says One Of These AEW Stars Would Be The Perfect Answer For Jon Moxley

Led by Jon Moxley, the now villainous Blackpool Combat Club has begun attacking various members of the All Elite Wrestling roster with the aim of setting a new paradigm for the company. As with every villain, though, there will eventually be a hero that potentially stops them. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer laid out some candidates that he believes could be the perfect answer to Moxley's recent moves.

"For where we're at, Eddie Kingston is a great [potential savior]," Dreamer said. "Hopefully he could get back ... Eddie Kingston is great if he's able to go. Also, Sting. Sting can show back up, not be the wrestler, rally the troops and somebody is helping support them. Because I was thinking about using my examples before, Sting was part of two waves. He was part of fighting off The [Four] Horsemen. He was part of fighting off the nWo. He's a major part of that. He could be like, 'Guys, I've lived here before.'"

As Dreamer pointed out, Sting is no longer an active competitor, but that hasn't stopped him from coming to the aid of his peers, especially Darby Allin, who has already emerged as a victim of The Blackpool Combat Club. At AEW All In, Allin lost a TNT Championship match to Jack Perry, after which Perry and The Young Bucks prepared to light Allin (and the coffin he laid in) on fire. In a surprise appearance, though, Sting rushed down, baseball in hand, to save him.

In the case of Eddie Kingston, he remains on the sidelines as he recovers from a leg and knee injury. Kingston estimated his in-ring return to take place around April or May 2025. Nevertheless, he is a known adversary of Moxley. And much like Sting, Kingston may not even have to wrestle to potentially rally the troops against him.

