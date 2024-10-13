Wheeler Yuta Turns Heel, Rejoins Rampaging BCC Following AEW WrestleDream Main Event

The full-time wrestling career of Bryan Danielson is officially over as he lost the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley in the main event of AEW WrestleDream, and if you think that was shocking, what Wheeler Yuta did afterwards will hit you like truck.

Advertisement

Once the result of the match had settled in, Marina Shafir returned to ringside after being ejected by Bryce Remsburg. She was accompanied by Claudio Castagnoli and PAC, with Castagnoli carrying a duffel bag that Moxley stuffed his newly won title belt into, but that wasn't the only bag they came out with. Much like the end to Danielson's match with Jack Perry at All Out, Shafir gave Moxley a plastic bag with the intentions of suffocating Danielson for a second time, that was until Wheeler Yuta and Darby Allin came out to protect "The American Dragon" ... or so fans thought.

Despite being visibly shaken by the treatment of Danielson in recent weeks, Yuta blindsided Allin with a Busaiku Knee, rejoining the Blackpool Combat Club in the process. Allin was then taped to the ring ropes by PAC and Shafir and forced to watch Yuta pledge his loyalty to the faction the nurtured him, with Moxley giving the plastic bag to Yuta, who then suffocated his former mentor as the BCC assaulted anyone and everyone who tried to put a stop to the attack, which included Private Party and Jeff Jarrett.

Advertisement

As if that wasn't enough, Castagnoli then brought a chair into the ring and placed it around the neck of Danielson's lifeless body. Moxley said a prayer for his former friend before Castagnoli stomped on the chair as hard as he could, keeping his foot on top of it for extra impact. This prompted more of the AEW locker room to hit the ring to chase off the BCC. Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, HOOK, Daniel Garcia, even Adam Cole, who had just returned from injury earlier that night, came to Danielson's aid. However, there was nothing anyone could do but watch on as medical personnel loaded Danielson was loaded onto a stretcher and gently lifted from the ring, with the pay-per-view going off the air in sea of shock, horror, and silence.